Bell (thumb/toe) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Ravens.
Bell was listed as a non-participant in practice Tuesday through Thursday before being the lone Cleveland player assigned a Week 15 injury designation (questionable). He'll sit this one out, with 2022 sixth-rounder Michael Woods and hybrid running back/receiver Demetric Felton likely next up for added snaps Saturday alongside starting WRs Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
