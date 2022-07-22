The Browns have placed Bell (foot) on the active/PUP list, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, Bell's foot issue isn't believed to be serious and the 2022 third-rounder should be able to practice soon. Once he's able to take the field again, Bell figures to compete with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz for depth chart slotting behind Cleveland's new No. 1 wideout, Amari Cooper. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, Peoples-Jones will presumably get the first shot to be the team's No. 2 receiver, but once healthy, Bell -- who displayed sure hands during minicamp -- could challenge for a key role in the Browns offense if he impresses as the summer progresses.