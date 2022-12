Bell (thumb) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bell was forced out of Cleveland's win at Houston in Week 13 early with the injury, and it now appears his availability for Week 14 is up in the air. Should the rookie third-rounder sit out at the Bengals, rookie sixth-rounder Michael Woods might be in line for an expanded role.