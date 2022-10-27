Bell was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The rookie third-round pick out of Purdue will make his first career appearance on the injury report after he apparently hurt his ankle at some point during the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Ravens in Week 7. The fact that he wasn't withheld from Thursday's practice entirely suggests that Bell is on track to play Monday against the Bengals, but he'll likely have to put in a full practice Friday or Saturday to guarantee his availability for the Week 8 contest.