Bell secured one of two targets for seven yards in the Browns' 18-18 tie with the Eagles on Thursday night.

Bell recorded his one catch on Cleveland's opening drive, and his production represented a notable downturn from the 3-33-1 line he generated versus the Commanders during the Browns' second preseason game Saturday. The 2022 third-round pick was outperformed Thursday by multiple competitors for a reserve receiver role, so the road preseason finale against the Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 26 is likely to be critical for Bell's fortunes.