Bell caught his lone target for six yards over a season-high 40 snaps in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3.

Bell, who has a pair of six-yard catches over the first three weeks, saw an increase in playing time Thursday -- his 56% share nearly doubled his snap allotment in the first two weeks. He plays mostly in the slot, but the Browns' offense is heavy on multiple tight-end sets and don't often use three wideouts. It's uncertain if Week 3's usage is outlier, but the rookie has moved ahead of Anthony Schwartz in terms of playing time.

