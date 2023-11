Bell (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bell has played 19 snaps -- six on offense and 13 on special teams -- over the past two games after getting extended action in Week 6 against the 49ers. If he's unable to improve over the course of the week, Cedric Tillman could be in line for more opportunities at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin.