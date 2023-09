Bell played nine snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 27-3 win over Tennessee.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson focused his attention on Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore in what was his best game since joining the Browns. Any looks left over for other wideouts went to Donovan Peoples-Jones, as Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman joined Bell among the untargeted. Barring injury ahead of him on the depth chart, Bell's role doesn't seem likely to increase.