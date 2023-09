Bell played nine snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 27-3 win over Tennessee in Week 3.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson had two primary wide receiver targets -- Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore -- in what was his best game since joining the Browns. Anything left over for the wideouts went to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman joined Bell among the untargeted. The bottom three of the depth chart account for three catches, eight targets and 27 yards.