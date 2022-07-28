Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday the team does not anticipate adding another wideout as insurance for Bell's foot injury, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The Browns kicked off training camp Wednesday without Bell, who sustained the injury at some point late in the offseason activities or at minicamp, Stefanski told Ahsley Bastock of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. That the team isn't considering adding another wide receiver at this time supports the notion that the Browns don't see the injury as serious. The coach told Athony Poisal of the Browns' official site that Bell is expected to be ready for Week 1. The organization views Bell as more advanced than other rookies and feels he can pick up once ready to play, but Bell will soon miss valuable reps. He'd worked in the three-wide packages this spring and will be replaced by Anthony Schwartz for now. Demetric Felton also filled at wideout Wednesday.