Bell (thumb) wasn't spotted on the practice field Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The Browns will release their final Week 15 injury report later Thursday, but with Bell having not practiced in any capacity over the past three days, he appears unlikely to be available for Saturday's game against the Ravens. If that's the case, the Browns could turn to Demetric Felton and Michael Woods to pick up more snaps alongside top wideouts Amari Cooper (hip) and Donovan Peoples-Jones when the team rolls out three-receiver formations.
