The Browns listed Bell (thumb/toe) as a non-participant at Tuesday's estimated practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Cleveland won't get back on the practice field until Wednesday, but because the team plays on Saturday in Week 15, the team had to issue its first official practice report Tuesday. If Bell is able to get back on the field in some capacity Wednesday and/or Thursday, he should be in good shape to suit up this weekend against the Ravens. He played through the two injuries in this past Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals, logging 47 snaps on offense while contributing three catches for 27 yards on three targets.
