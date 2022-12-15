Bell (thumb/toe), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Ravens, isn't in line to play, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

Confirmation on Bell's Week 15 status won't officially arrive until the Browns release their inactive list 90 minutes before Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but his expected absence comes as little surprise after he wasn't able to practice in any fashion Tuesday through Thursday while managing the two injuries. Assuming Bell is sidelined, the Browns will likely turn to rookie Michael Woods and hybrid running back/receiver Demetric Felton to take on more reps alongside starting wideouts Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper.