Bell (thumb/toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Bell didn't practice this week, so the 2022 third-rounder is looking pretty iffy for Saturday's contest. If he's unable to go, Michael Woods and Demetric Felton would be candidates to log added Week 15 snaps behind top wideouts Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.