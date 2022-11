Bell caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8.

Bell continues to fill the third wideout role for Cleveland but is a marginal contributor. Monday's output was the second time he's had multiple catches, and the rookie has never been targeted more than three times in a game. Things could change when Deshaun Watson (suspension) is able to play, but that's not going to happen until Week 13.