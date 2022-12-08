Bell (thumb) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Though Bell's practice reps have been capped for both of the Browns' first two Week 14 sessions, the rookie wideout said Thursday that he'll be good to go for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. In order to enter the weekend minus a designation, however, Bell may need to upgrade to full practice activity Friday. If available Sunday, Bell will likely serve as the Browns' clear No. 3 wideout after his main challenger for the role, Anthony Schwartz (concussion), was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.