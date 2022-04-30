The Browns selected Bell in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 99th overall.

Before the combine, Bell was considered a fringe first-round prospect after putting up impressive numbers in three seasons at Purdue. Bell stepped into the No.1 role in the offense in place of the injured Rondale Moore as a true freshman and recorded 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns on 131 targets. He had a strong season in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and was impressive again as a junior with 93 catches for 1,286 yards. Despite the strong track record of production from an early age, Bell's testing sent his stock tumbling. Bell ran a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash and tested below the 40th percentile in his jumps at 6-foot-1, 212 pounds. Bell will be an interesting test case because of the combination of his stellar production and concerning lack of athleticism. Cleveland already has Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but Bell could eventually carve out a role as a possession receiver in the underneath game.