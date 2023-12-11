Bell caught one of three targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 win over Jacksonville in Week 14.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gambled on a 4th-and-3 at the Jaguars 41 early in the fourth quarter, and it paid dividends. Bell was left alone with an open field in front of him on a catch-and-run that gave Cleveland a 28-14 lead. On the play, two Jacksonville defenders followed Elijah Moore's crossing route, leaving Bell unencumbered to score the first touchdown of his NFL career. The second-year wideout sits outside the top three and has played just 12.8 percent of the offensive snaps this season.