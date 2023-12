Bell secured both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams in Week 13.

Bell played a season-high 28 snaps on offense, as the Browns lost Amari Cooper to a concussion during the second quarter. Bell's playing time and usage is dependent on Cooper's health heading into Week 14 at home against Jacksonville. The second-year wideout has just six catches (11 targets) for 45 yards over 10 games.