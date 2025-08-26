The Browns placed Bell (hip) on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Bell's placement on the reserve/NFI list will force him to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. A dislocated hip suffered mid-September of last year forced him to spend all but one game of the 2024 campaign on IR, but it remains to be seen whether it's the same issue that has held him out of team activities this offseason. A timetable for his expected return remains undisclosed.