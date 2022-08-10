Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has not made a decision on Bell's status for the preseason opener Friday in Jacksonville, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Bell missed the first week of camp due to a foot injury and only recently started participating in drills. He looked sharp Tuesday during red zone seven-on-seven drills, as did Anthony Schwartz, another receiver who recently returned from injury and whose status for Friday is undecided. The Browns have suffered numerous injuries at wideout -- some players have since returned -- but Stefanski may choose to play it cautious with several players.