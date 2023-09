Bell did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 24-3 win over Cincinnati in Week 1.

Bell was on the field for 10 plays, the same number as rookie Cedric Tillman and veteran Marquise Goodwin. The trio will make up the second tier behind Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Cleveland leaned on its ground game during a rainy afternoon in Ohio, so there were limited targets for depth receivers.