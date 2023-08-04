Bell brought in both targets for six yards during the Browns' 21-16 preseason win over the Jets in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

The 2022 third-round pick tied with several teammates for third in receptions on the night, but all of Bell's yardage actually came on one catch. The 24-year-old logged a team-high 236 snaps out of the slot last season and was in on 493 plays from scrimmage overall across 16 games, but he had a modest 24-214 line to show for it. The Purdue product is fighting to carve out a spot on the latter portion of the Browns' receiver depth chart, and he was notably outperformed by rookie third-round selection Cedric Tillman, one of his primary competitors on Thursday. Bell will aim to make up ground during Cleveland's second preseason tilt, a home clash against the Commanders a week from Friday.