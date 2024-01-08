Bell caught all four of his targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bengals.

Bell stepped up with the Browns resting numerous regulars, catching touchdowns of 31 and 24 yards from Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter. The 2022 third-round draft pick came into the game with only one touchdown in his NFL career. With Amari Cooper (heel) and Elijah Moore likely to return to being Cleveland's top wideout options for the postseason, Bell is unlikely to see many targets from starting quarterback Joe Flacco in the wild-card round against the Texans, though fellow depth wideout Cedric Tillman (head) exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss.