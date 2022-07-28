Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate the team adding another wideout as insurance while Bell recovers from a foot injury, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The Browns kicked off training camp Wednesday without Bell, who sustained the injury at some point late in the offseason program or at minicamp, according to Ahsley Bastock of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Stefanski's comments about the Browns not considering adding another wide receiver at this time supports the notion that Bell's injury isn't seen as serious. The coach told Athony Poisal of the Browns' official site that the rookie is expected to be ready for Week 1. The organization views Bell as more advanced than other first-year players and feels he can pick up to playbook once he's medically cleared, but Bell will miss out on some valuable reps in camp.