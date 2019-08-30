Browns' David Blough: Throws two picks versus Lions
Blough completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 115 yards and two interceptions during Thursday's 20-16 preseason loss to the Lions.
Blough played the second half in this one after Garrett Gilbert played respectably through the first two quarters. While his 6.8 yards per attempt were superior to Gilbert's, he failed to generate a touchdown and unceremoniously threw interceptions on his first two possessions. Blough seems unlikely to win the backup quarterback at this point and could be in danger of being left off the regular-season roster altogether.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...