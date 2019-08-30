Browns' David Blough: Throws two picks versus Lions

Blough completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 115 yards and two interceptions during Thursday's 20-16 preseason loss to the Lions.

Blough played the second half in this one after Garrett Gilbert played respectably through the first two quarters. While his 6.8 yards per attempt were superior to Gilbert's, he failed to generate a touchdown and unceremoniously threw interceptions on his first two possessions. Blough seems unlikely to win the backup quarterback at this point and could be in danger of being left off the regular-season roster altogether.