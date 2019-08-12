Browns' David Njoku: Absence blamed on knee issue
Njoku was held out of Monday's practice with a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The injury doesn't appear serious at first glance, considering Njoku was able to work out on a side field with injured teammates. He started last week's preseason game against Washington, finishing without a target on seven snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Late WR2 options
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
Believe It or Not? Darwin, Godwin flash
Heath Cummings tackles what we saw in Week 1 and tells you whether to believe it.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...