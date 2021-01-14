Njoku (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Back-to-back absences suggest the tight end is in some danger of missing Sunday's game at Kansas City. It wouldn't be too big a loss for the Cleveland offense, as Njoku played only 31 percent of snaps in the wild-card win over Pittsburgh, catching one pass for seven yards. Austin Hooper logged 90 percent of snaps and a team-high 11 targets, while rookie Harrison Bryant got 33 percent of snaps and zero targets. Bryant would be the favorite to pick up most of Njoku's vacated snaps.