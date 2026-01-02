Njoku (knee/personal) is not participating in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku hasn't played or practiced since Week 14, and it appears he'll also miss Cleveland's season finale against the Bengals on Sunday. The emergence of rookie Harold Fannin (groin), who is also not practicing Friday, caused Njoku's opportunities in the receiving game to decline, and it appears he'll finish the 2025 campaign with a 33-293-4 receiving line (on 48 targets) across 12 regular-season appearances. Njoku is set to become a free agent in the offseason, and the 29-year-old tight end should have little issue finding an opportunity elsewhere in the league. He compiled three straight seasons with over 500 receiving yards from 2022-24.