Browns' David Njoku: Activated off injured reserve
Njoku (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Njoku's return from injured reserve couldn't have come at a better time, as the Browns face both the Bengals and Cardinals --- the latter of which could go down as one of the historically worst team's at covering tight ends --- in consecutive weeks. The 23-year-old isn't expected to be limited either, as Njoku was reportedly doing well in terms of conditioning weeks before Saturday's roster decision. It's pretty clear the third-year will immediately jump to the top of the depth chart, with Demetrius Harris (shoulder) and Ricky Seals-Jones expected to see a drastic step back in terms of playing time.
