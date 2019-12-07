Play

Njoku (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Njoku's return from injured reserve couldn't have come at a better time, as the Browns face both the Bengals and Cardinals --- the latter of which could go down as one of the historically worst team's at covering tight ends --- in consecutive weeks. The 23-year-old isn't expected to be limited either, as Njoku was reportedly doing well in terms of conditioning weeks before Saturday's roster decision. It's pretty clear the third-year will immediately jump to the top of the depth chart, with Demetrius Harris (shoulder) and Ricky Seals-Jones expected to see a drastic step back in terms of playing time.

