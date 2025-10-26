Njoku (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

After being inactive for the Browns' Week 7 win over the Dolphins, Njoku logged limited practices Wednesday through Friday before being deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. In his return to action, barring any limitations or in-game setbacks, Njoku should see his share of snaps and targets alongside fellow TE Harold Fannin. Despite missing last weekend's game, Njoku is second on his team with 23 catches (for 223 yards and a touchdown on 36 targets), trailing only Fannin (32 catches on 43 targets for 290 yards and a TD) in that category.