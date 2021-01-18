Njoku caught four of five targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 22-17 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Njoku rarely got this kind of usage during the regular season when Cleveland's top three tight ends were available, so his activity against Kansas City was a surprise. He caught 19 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns over 13 games, well off a breakout 2018 when he had 56-239-4. Njoku has one year remaining on his contract, but he yearns for a bigger role like he had 2018. Austin Hooper is the clear leader at the position, so Njoku will have to accept a similar role in 2021, sharing snaps with Harrison Bryant behind Hooper in an offensive that uses multiple tight ends often.