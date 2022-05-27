The Browns and Njoku agreed on a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Browns franchise tagged Njoku earlier in the offseason, but the tight end will now get a massive new extension. Per Rapoport, he'll get $28 million guaranteed and will earn $14.19 million per year, making Njoku the fifth highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The 2017 first-round pick posted 475 yards and four touchdowns last season -- his highest marks since his sophomore campaign.