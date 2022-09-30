Njoku (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Atlanta after practicing fully Friday, Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Njoku sat out Thursday's practice, but his return Friday and lack of injury designation confirm that his absence Thursday was just for maintenance purposes. The tight end appears to have established himself as Cleveland's No. 2 option in the passing game behind Amari Cooper, and Njoku will look to put forth a second consecutive strong performance Sunday after racking up 89 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Steelers.