Head coach Hue Jackson reported that Njoku's ankle injury isn't going to be a problem, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The 2017 first-round pick escaped a scare here and will need to be healthy for the next two games to recover from a lethargic first game -- one reception for one yard on three targets. Njoku is expected to play Saturday in Tampa Bay.

