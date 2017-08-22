Browns' David Njoku: Ankle injury nothing to worry about
Head coach Hue Jackson reported that Njoku's ankle injury isn't going to be a problem, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The 2017 first-round pick escaped a scare here and will need to be healthy for the next two games to recover from a lethargic first game -- one reception for one yard on three targets. Njoku is expected to play Saturday in Tampa Bay.
