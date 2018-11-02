Browns' David Njoku: Avoids designation for Week 9
Njoku (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Njoku followed limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday with a full one Friday, which allowed him to avoid a questionable tag heading into the weekend. The tight end draws a favorable matchup against a weak Chiefs secondary, which should aid his chances of bouncing back from an out-of-nowhere zero-target outing against Pittsburgh in Week 8.
More News
-
Browns' David Njoku: Starts week limited•
-
Browns' David Njoku: No targets against Steelers•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Good to go this week•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Limited at practice to start week•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Scores in second straight game•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Scores first touchdown Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...