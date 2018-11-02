Njoku (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Njoku followed limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday with a full one Friday, which allowed him to avoid a questionable tag heading into the weekend. The tight end draws a favorable matchup against a weak Chiefs secondary, which should aid his chances of bouncing back from an out-of-nowhere zero-target outing against Pittsburgh in Week 8.

