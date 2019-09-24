Njoku (wrist/concussion) will not have surgery on his broken wrist, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

If Njoku elected to undergo surgery, he'd be unlikely to return at any point this season. However, it's now apparent that won't be the case, which gives the tight end a chance to return by Week 12, at the earliest. In the meantime, Demetrius Harris will likely serve as Cleveland's top tight end.