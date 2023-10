Njoku (knee) was on the field Thursday for the media-access portion of practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku sat out the Browns' first Week 8 practice Wednesday, but by getting back on the field Thursday, he's put himself in good position to be available for Sunday's game at Seattle. The Browns will reveal whether Njoku was a limited or full participant in his return to practice when the team releases its second injury report of the week later Thursday.