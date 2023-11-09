Njoku (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku was DNP Wednesday and has missed multiple practices with various ailments this season. He's still managed to start all eight games and has now scored touchdowns in back-to-back games headed into Sunday's Week 10 date with the division-rival Ravens. Njoku is averaging 7.7 targets per game over his last three outings.