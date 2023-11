Njoku (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to a limited session a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Cardinals. That said, Njoku -- who caught four passes on eight targets for 77 yards and a TD in Week 8's loss to the Seahawks -- will need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 9 injury designation.