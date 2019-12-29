Play

Njoku is listed as active Week 17 against Cincinnati.

Njoku is undoubtedly disappointed in how this season ended, as he rehabbed from a wrist injury for 11 weeks only to make a limited return Week 14 and end up a healthy scratch for the two games after that. He'll get a chance to end his season on a high note in the finale, though Njoku will be part of a position group that includes Demetrius Harris and Ricky Seals-Jones, the latter of which overcame an illness to suit up this week.

