Browns' David Njoku: Back in business
Njoku (ankle) was back at practice Sunday after missing Saturday's session, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
As a rookie last season, Njoku caught 32 passes for 386 yards and four TDs, but the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is in a good position to easily eclipse those numbers in his second pro campaign. Bolstering his cause on that front is that the Browns should enjoy a higher level of QB play this season, with Tyrod Taylor set to start, and top overall pick Baker Mayfield waiting in the wings. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, Njoku possesses the siza and athleticism to be a difference-maker as a pass-catcher in what should be an improved Cleveland attack that will also funnel targets to wideouts Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon, as well as running back Duke Johnson, among others.
