Njoku (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku has dealt with a variety of health concerns this season but still made himself available on game days, seeing at least 68 percent of snaps in all six of the Browns' contests. His output has been modest (24-216-0 on 31 targets), and after sitting out Wednesday's session this week due to a knee issue, he's on a path to being available Sunday in Seattle by returning to practice one day later. Njoku's availability for Week 8 could be confirmed as soon as the release of Friday's injury report.