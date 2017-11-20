Njoku played just 21 of the team's 55 offensive snaps and finished with one catch (one target) for 13 yards during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Over Njoku's last two games, the rookie tight end has only been able to haul in two catches for 16 yards, as Seth DeValve continues to get most of the playing time in coach Hue Jackson's offense. His one target Sunday was his lowest total of the season, and he hasn't been able to find the end zone since October 8. The 21-year-old has 20 receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns this season.