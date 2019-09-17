Njoku is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Jets while being evaluated for a concussion, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku took a hard fall in the first quarter and appeared to be shaken up. If he is unable to return to Monday's game, look for some combination of Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones to step in for the Browns at tight end.

