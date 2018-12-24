Njoku caught three of four targets, compiling 73 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-18 win against the Bengals.

The 6-foot-4 tight tight end exploded for a season-high 73 receiving yards against Cincinnati, also collecting his fourth touchdown of 2018 as the Browns picked up a third straight victory (two of his four scores this year have come against the Bengals). He's been a boom-bust play yardage-wise over the latter half of the season, exceeding 30 receiving yards in five of his past eight appearances, but averaging 8.7 yards per game in the other three outings during that span. Njoku carries a streak of five straight games with three or more catches, as the Browns travel to take on a Baltimore defense that's allowed the sixth-most tight end receptions this year (79).