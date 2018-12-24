Browns' David Njoku: Blows up against Bengals
Njoku caught three of four targets, compiling 73 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-18 win against the Bengals.
The 6-foot-4 tight tight end exploded for a season-high 73 receiving yards against Cincinnati, also collecting his fourth touchdown of 2018 as the Browns picked up a third straight victory (two of his four scores this year have come against the Bengals). He's been a boom-bust play yardage-wise over the latter half of the season, exceeding 30 receiving yards in five of his past eight appearances, but averaging 8.7 yards per game in the other three outings during that span. Njoku carries a streak of five straight games with three or more catches, as the Browns travel to take on a Baltimore defense that's allowed the sixth-most tight end receptions this year (79).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 17 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...