Njoku is listed behind Randall Telfer and Seth DeValve on the Browns' unofficial depth chart, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 2017 first-round pick (29th overall) has dealt with a fumbling problem to begin training camp, earning himself a trip to coach Hue Jackson's dog house. However, even though he's currently at the bottom of the depth chart, he has unquestionable talent and should see plenty of targets this season. Don't be surprised if he's the No. 1 tight end come Week 1.