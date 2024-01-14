Njoku recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 93 yards in Saturday's 45-14 loss to the Texans.

Njoku was one of the few bright spots in Saturday's loss, as he led the team in targets and yards. His biggest contribution of the day came on a 45-yard catch late in the first quarter, which helped set up Cleveland's first touchdown. Including the last four games of the regular season, Njoku has topped 90 yards in four of his last five contests and had comfortably the most productive campaign of his career. He remains under contract with the Browns for two additional years and should play a key role in the offense in 2024.