Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Njoku (ankle) is week-to-week, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Njoku suffered a left ankle sprain during Sunday's 23-20 loss at Baltimore, and he was spotted wearing a walking boot after the game. It looks as though the athletic tight end could be in danger of missing time due to the injury, in which case Harrison Bryant would stand to operate as Cleveland's top tight end. Until such time as Njoku is officially ruled out for Week 8, though, his status in practice will simply need to be monitored.