Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has high hopes for Njoku in 2019, Steve Doerschuk of The Canton Repository reports. "The sky is the limit for [Njoku]," said Mayfield. "He hasn't had a lot of coaching and hasn't been playing that long. You can see how athletic he is, how talented."

There's no shortage of target competition in Cleveland, but the wealth of talent should also create more touchdowns to go around compared to Njoku's first two seasons in the league. The 2017 first-round pick took a step forward in terms of efficiency after the team fired Hue Jackson and Todd Haley last season, catching 25 of 37 targets for 342 yards (9.2) and two touchdowns over the final eight games. Njoku had fewer yards (297) on more targets (51) in his first eight games, though part of the problem was a slow start with Tyrod Taylor under center. It doesn't hurt that the 23-year-old tight end appears to be on Mayfield's good side already.